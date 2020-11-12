Sara Sampaio Goes Pantsless In An Eye Mask: ‘Panties Are The New Pants’

The Portuguese lingerie model flashed her bare legs in the kitchen.

Supermodel Sara Sampaio showed plenty of leg in a stunning new Instagram upload shared on November 11. The star dazzled during a photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret, which showed her posing pantsless in the kitchen.

Sara stood up and rested on the marble counter top with her left hand, revealing her bare legs as she pushed her hips to the side. The Angel rocked skimpy green and purple tartan briefs that sat well below her navel, but stayed a little more covered on her top half.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wore a slouchy white wide neck t-shirt with a slightly plunging V that gave a glimpse at her tanned décolletage and her toned tummy.

She closed her left eye and wore a black sleep mask. It appeared be velvet with sparkly silver moon and stars embellishments, and she gave a coy smile with her lips apart as she pulled it down with her right hand.

Sara let her natural beauty do all the talking and kept things casual. She appeared to have her long, brunette hair pulled back into a messy bun as she stood in front of white counters and a stainless steel oven and hob.

“Panties are the new pants,” Victoria’s Secret told its 68.7 million followers in the caption while sharing a new deal on underwear. The brand tagged the Portuguese model and actress’s official account on the photo. She liked the upload, which appeared to be part of its 2020 holiday campaign.

Fans were thrilled by the snap and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I love Sara she’s so cute,” one fan commented with a winking and hugging emoji.

“They are the best pants,” another wrote alongside a smirking face.

“I love you @sarasampaio,” a third comment read with a red heart emoji.

“Fact: the world would be a happier place if that were true,” another wrote in reference to the caption.

The upload has received over 49,500 likes and 140 comments.

Sara recently stunned fans on her own Instagram account when she posed in lacy red lingerie from the brand. The Dreamland actress sat on the floor to model a two-piece set, which also seemed to be from the holiday collection, and placed her finger in her mouth with her hair in a bun.

“Who’s excited for Xmas?” she asked her 7.5 million followers in the caption of the image, which has over 224,000 likes, with a hugging emoji and a Christmas tree.