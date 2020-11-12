Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Rocks Plunging Neckline At The CMAs

The model is a country music fan.

Taylor Hill made a stunning appearance at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night, proving once again why she is one of the most famous models in the world.

The Victoria’s Secret angel turned heads on the red carpet at the 2020 CMAs — which took place in Nashville, Tennessee — with her stunning look. Per the Daily Mail, she rocked a black Versace suit, but it wasn’t just any two-piece ensemble. The blazer featured a star-shaped neckline and cinched a little at the waist, enhancing her shapely figure even further. It also had structured shoulders — a trend that has been back for a while — and four golden buttons with the famous Versace logo on them.

The black suit trousers fit her like a glove and had a slight wide-legged hem, giving the already tall model an even more statuesque look. She paired the suit with matching heeled sandals featuring gold details. Taylor killed it in the accessories department, sporting an eye-popping gold statement necklace and some golden rings.

She styled her brunette tresses in a sleek bob with a center part and wore black nail polish to match her outfit. Her iconic bushy eyebrows framed her face perfectly.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Per the Daily Mail report, Taylor was accompanied by her boyfriend, Daniel Fryer. She posed for photographers on the red carpet like the professional she is, switching between broad smiles and a more serious, sultry vibe. Once inside the event, which took place at Nashville’s Music City Center, she even took to the stage at one point.

Taylor served as one of the award presenters for the night. She was responsible for announcing the winner in the Song of the Year Category, with the award going to Maren Morris’ “The Bones.” You can watch the YouTube video of the 24-year-old announcing Maren’s victory, along with the artist’s acceptance speech. The 54th CMA Awards hosted a socially distanced audience and were broadcast live on ABC, as the Independent reported.

According to a recent The Inquisitr report, fans of the annual awards show weren’t particularly happy with this year’s format. The 2020 CMAs were the first in a decade that did not feature country music legends Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood as the night’s hosts. They were instead replaced by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.