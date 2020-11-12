‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Haley Kalil Shares Secrets To The Perfect Pic: ‘It’s All About Angles’

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil revealed an insider secret to taking the perfect photo in a unique set of side-by-side images she posted to Instagram. The auburn-haired stunner shared it was all about the angles used by photographers in their quest to snap a stunning shot and not about the person being photographed. She inspired her 343,000 followers to embrace their beauty in a post that has been liked over 4,000 times thus far.

In the caption of the share, Haley explained to fans that when they look at images of models on their Instagram feed, they should remember that no one looked that way in real life. She revealed it took a team to make her look flawless, including those who assist with lighting, makeup artists, hairstylists, photographers, assistants, and others who help to set up the perfect shot.

To further explain her point, she posted two images.

On the left was a modeling snap. Haley looked stunning in the photograph that was taken in an outdoor setting. The sunlight illuminated the back of her head and created a halo effect. Haley’s hair was parted in the middle and blown out straight. It was cut into long layers around her face, which created a frame for her high cheekbones.

She engaged her followers with her eyes in the professional photo. Her lips were slightly parted. On her neck were two gold necklaces. She wore a dark top that had a low-cut front, which made her neckline appear long and slender.

The photo on the right was taken when Haley was not at work. In this fun pic, the model’s tresses were pulled back into a ponytail. The front pieces of her hair fell in a messy fashion. She appeared to scrunch up her face to make it appear as if she had a double chin as she smiled. She seemingly wore no makeup in the second image and opened her eyes wide in an expression of surprise. Haley wore a casual, blue-toned top.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated stunner appeared to be in on the joke. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Both equally as stunning idk Whatchu talking boutttttt,” claimed one follower.

“I love that you are so real,” wrote a second fan.

“That look when you put your camera on and it’s screen facing,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I love just how goofy and real you are. You really are so honest and we love that,” penned a fourth fan.