Shania Twain, 55, Poses With Legs Apart In Fishnet Stockings While Announcing New Music

Shania Twain, 55, proved that age is just a number in her latest Instagram share on Thursday. The country music star posed in sexy black fishnet stockings with her legs apart as she showed off her fit figure and announced a big music collaboration with fellow singer, Kelsea Ballerini.

The “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” singer looked ravishing as she opted for a black lacy dress that contoured to her curves. The garment included sheer sleeves to show off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a large bow in the front.

The ensemble fit snugly around her tiny waist as it hugged her curvaceous hips. The skirt fell high over her lean thighs, and helped to accentuate her killer legs in the pantyhose. It was also revealed that she was wearing a pair of dark knee-high boots.

Shania stood with her thighs open and her hip pushed out as she placed one hand behind her head and gave a steamy stare into the camera. Her sandy brown hair was parted in the center and styled in tousled strands that wildly tumbled over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Kelsea stood next to her in a black cupped skirt and white t-shirt. She wore a cowboy hat on her head as her long, blond hair spilled down her chest. She also showed off her sassy side by posing with her hand on her hip and her legs crossed.

In the caption of the photo, Shania revealed that she and Kelsea were set to release their brand new single, “Hole In The Bottle” on Friday.

Shania’s 1.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 370 messages during that time.

“LETS GO GIRLS,” one follower wrote.

“I knew it has something to do with wine! And I’m happy you’re singing this bop together! Much love to you both,” another stated.

“Yassss!!! I’m so excited for this!!!” a third user declared.

“Hot dang freakin seexxxy Shania you age like a fine wine, I toast how gorgeous you are and what a smokin hot bod you have,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea has been hinting at her collaboration with Shania for weeks. She has been dropping clues that were both subtle and blatant, including posing in a skimpy outfit and using some of Shania’s lyrics as the caption for her post.