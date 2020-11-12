Laura Amy Sizzles In A Strappy Lace-Up Top For Sultry Instagram Update

Laura Amy served up a sexy-chic look in her latest Instagram update, showing plenty of skin in a skimpy black top that did nothing but favors for her buxom figure. The slinky number had a cozy bodice to accommodate her ample chest and was secured tightly on the midriff with a lace-up panel that lent it a corset-like vibe.

The item featured a scooped neckline that teased a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. Laura’s décolletage was perfectly framed by a set of spaghetti straps, which further drew attention to her busty assets.

The Aussie model tucked the piece into a skintight denim miniskirt, draping the long lace over the low-rise waistline. The dangerously short skirt exposed her curvy pins, luring the gaze to her thighs with a sexy frayed trim. At the same time, it hugged her hips and accentuated her waist, emphasizing Laura’s hourglass shape. It was a light-blue, white-wash design that complemented the dark top, allowing it to take center-stage.

Laura coordinated her footwear with her top, rocking high-heeled sandals that tied around her ankle. The stunner posed with one knee raised, giving her audience a peek at her strappy shoe. She further accessorized with a purse, of which only the chain handle was visible in the shot.

The 28-year-old finished off the hot look with a white satin shirt, which she wore unbuttoned and let coquettishly slide down her upper arms. A chunky gold chain sparkled around her neck, featuring a drop-down pendant that nearly fell into her cleavage.

The brunette bombshell was snapped in an elevator hall and appeared to be heading out for a night of fun. She gave off sultry vibes as she fixed the camera with an intense, alluring gaze, tilting her head to the side and softly pursing her lips. Her hair was styled into a messy updo, allowing her supple neck to be seen.

Laura captioned the photo with a cocktail glass and sparkles emoji that gave fans a clue about her plans for the evening. She credited Club L London for the curve-flaunting outfit, advertising a tempting discount on the brand’s website.

Followers had nothing but praise for the smoking-hot brunette, taking to the comments section to compliment her beauty and eye-popping attire.

“Looking good,” said one person, leaving a trail of black and blue hearts that seemed to mirror the palette of Laura’s outfit.

“Oh WOW INCREDIBLE,” a second fan wrote in all caps.

“Wow your [sic] stunning beautiful xxx xxx xxx you look fantastic love you,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“SHE SAID LET ME STOP INSTAGRAM FOR A SEC,” quipped a fourth devotee.