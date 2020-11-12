CMA Awards Viewers Demand Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley Return After ‘Different’ Show

Viewers want the longtime hosts back.

The 2020 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville last night (November 11) for the first time in over a decade without either Carrie Underwood or Brad Paisley hosting. Reba McEntire returned and was joined by Darius Rucker for the socially distanced show, though some fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the change up.

Plenty of viewers flocked to social media during the awards, demanding that the beloved duo return.

“Love Reba but she isn’t funny #CMAs. Bring back Brad and Carrie. We needed a laugh this year,” one person tweeted.

“Darius and Reba is just not doing it for me can I have Carrie and brad back #CMAawards,” another wrote.

“We need Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley back on the CMA’s,” a third tweet read.

“The CMAs will never be good again until they bring back Brad and Carrie,” another boldly claimed.

One fan started a petition to get the two back.

Other viewers shared praise for the current hosts and the tough job they had helming the event, while also stating how much they miss the “Remind Me” duet partners.

Reba previously told E! News that fans should expect things to be “different,” but said she and Darius were going to “roll with it.”

As reported by Access, the “On The Radio” singer acknowledged the mom of two during their opening monologue when she jokingly told her boyfriend Rex Linn to stay away from her fellow country star.

“That’s not social distancing. That’s Reba rules!” she quipped.

The 2020 show marked a stark contrast to last year in more ways that one. As well as Carrie and Brad’s absence, the live audience was severely limited and attendees had to stay at least six-feet away from one another. They sat apart on round tables due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Carrie and Brad hosted together from 2008 until 2018. The latter stepped away in 2019 so the “Something In The Water” singer could co-host alongside Reba and Dolly Parton. The special show was designed to acknowledge the women in country music.

Though the “This Is Country Music” hitmaker didn’t attend last night, nor has he acknowledged in on social media, Carrie showed her support. She walked the red carpet with husband Mike Fisher in a stunning black and silver gown with a thigh-high slit.

The star was nominated for Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year, but went home empty-handed.

Carrie confirmed on Instagram in December that she would not host the awards again. She explained a few months later that she made the decision because she didn’t think she’d be able to top the 2019 ceremony.