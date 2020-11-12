Katie Holmes Strikes A Sexy Pose In Revealing Bodysuit That Stuns & Confuses Her Fans

If her Instagram page is any indication, actress Katie Holmes is excited abut being on the cover of Vogue magazine. Her recent updates have featured images from her photo shoot with the company’s Australian edition, which goes on sale November 14. Late Wednesday, she shared a photo from the shoot that saw her posing in a bodysuit that featured a sexy cutout section that exposed her abs and chest. While she looked sexy, the outfit piqued the curiosity of her fans who noticed something did not seem quite right.

Katie’s bodysuit was a shade of neon yellow. The cutout on the front was an oval shape with a wide strap that crossed over her upper abdomen, which made it seem as though she was wearing it backwards. The number also had high-cut legs and long sleeves. Katie also sported a pair of orange tights that featured a seam up the front of each leg.

The Dawson’s Creek star posed on a white bench on her back. Her hair appeared to be wet as she gazed at the camera with one knee bent. She rested one hand on her chest near her shoulder and her other hand on her lower abs. The pose highlighted her flat tummy as well as her toned thighs.

In the caption, she credited the team that made her photo shoot a success while also thanking the magazine for the opportunity.

Hundreds of the celebrity’s fans flocked to the comments section to leave a few words, and a few of them were confused by what she was wearing.

“I’m so confused on the top half? What’s happening. Where are the lady parts?” wrote one follower.

“She’s a beautiful woman and I’ve seen amazing pics of her but I don’t see this one as stunning. The style, the colors, the position is unflattering to her body shape, where are her boobs?” a second comment read.

Some followers did not seem to be bothered by the outfit and doled out the compliments.

“And thank you for being visible to us your fans!!!!!! It’s always good to see you,” a third Instagram user added.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” a fourth fan commented, adding two red hearts and a heart-eye smiley face.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Katie looked stylish recently when she spent some time with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. The star flaunted her fit physique while wearing a black crop top and a pair of baggy pants while the two of them took a stroll around Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.