Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Low-Cut Leopard-Print Corset-Style Top For Killer Fashion Ensemble

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The rapper has been a hot topic all year and continues to make headlines for her fashion choices.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a leopard-print corset-style top that was relatively low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which was accessorized with a necklace that featured a large jeweled pendant that said “Stalli.” Megan wrapped herself up with a light green knitted jacket that had a fur collar and cuffs. She paired the ensemble with light blue jeans and opted for rings and earrings. Megan rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She styled her long, wavy dark hair down with a middle part.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed one hand by her jean pocket while raising the other to her locks, showing off her fierce nails. The chart-topper tilted her head to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, Megan was snapped sitting down on a wooden chair. The songstress rested her elbows on the arms of the seat and looked to the right with a smile on her face, which showcased her pearly whites.

In the fifth and final frame, Megan poked her tongue out and sported a care-free expression.

In the tags, she credited fashion designer Roberto Cavalli for her attire.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 13,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 17 million followers.

“BAE U LOOK SO BOMBBBBBBB,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You look so good meg,” another person shared.

“Baddest in the game,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“U give me pretty girl vibes,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her ensembles is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an outfit that featured a Venus print all over. She wore what appeared to be a long-sleeved bodysuit with a corset and g-string over the top. Megan paired the look with high heels and styled the majority of her red hair up, leaving the front down. She accessorized with earrings and posed on an orange leather sofa.