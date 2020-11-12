Nicole Thorne Exposes Braless Cleavage In Zip-Up Bear Onesie: ‘Feeling Beary Good’

Aussie beauty Nicole Thorne delighted her Instagram followers with a cozy yet sexy look in her latest update, rocking a bear onesie from Fashion Nova that perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The one-piece was a zip-up design which the model left half-open, exposing her deep cleavage and showing off her tight abs. The brunette bombshell opted to go braless for the shoot, giving fans a tantalizing view of her busty assets.

Nicole’s comfy PJs were crafted out of a fuzzy, plush fabric that fit snuggly on her body, sporting a faux-fur texture which seemed to emphasize her voluptuous curves. It had long sleeves that reached over her palms and featured short bottoms that skimmed her thighs. The onesie was complete with a cushy hood adorned with adorable bear ears. The model called attention to the detail with a witty pun in her caption, adding a bear face emoji for good measure.

The 29-year-old shared two photos of the look, which saw her posing in a corner of the room with her back to a large mirror. The object’s wooden frame complemented the color of her outfit, which, in turn, flattered her chestnut-brown tresses. The pics were cropped at the thigh, only showing a glimpse of Nicole’s curvy pins. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her face, shining a natural spotlight on her gorgeous features.

The stunner posed with one knee raised and both hands in the air in the first snap. She cocked her hip and tilted her head, peering into the camera with an intense gaze and provocatively parted lips. A swipe to the next slide showed her standing with her hands down and her legs slightly parted. Her luscious mane tumbled from under the hood in wavy curls, covering her décolletage and falling into her cleavage. The mirror reflection offered a profile view of the homey attire, teasing the model’s round posterior.

The double update received plenty of love from Nicole’s online admirers, garnering more than 3,140 likes in just 54 minutes of going live on the platform. Quite a few fans also took the time to compliment her in the comments section, leaving numerous loving emoji.

“Too cute,” wrote one person, followed by a pair of hearts.

“You are the cutest babe,” agreed another Instagram user.

“Can I get a hug from my favorite teddy,” quipped a third fan.

“So adorable can’t deal with you,” chimed in a fourth devotee, ending with a heart-eyes and sparkling-heart emoji.

The upload came just one day after Nicole sent temperatures soaring on her page with a sizzling topless look. That post has been like over 13,800 times since it was shared.