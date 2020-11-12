Carrie Underwood Shows Leg In Thigh-High Slit Sheer Dress And Clear Stilettos At CMAs

Carrie flashed some thigh in her glamorous ensemble.

Carrie Underwood gave a glimpse at her world-famous toned legs at the 2020 CMA Awards last night (November 11). The country superstar wowed in a black and silver dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her muscular right leg.

The sparkly gown revealed almost all of her tanned right thigh and stretched down to the ground on the other side. It exposed her bicep and toned shoulder with a super long trumpet sleeve on the left.

Carrie also gave a peek at her décolletage under the sheer material. The dress featured black lining and teased a little skin on her chest under the translucent mesh beneath the high neck. According to E! News, the gown was designed by Yousef Al Jasmi.

She paired it with high heels that featured clear plastic over the top of her feet and black soles, with a thin, bedazzled strap around both ankles.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The mom of two had her signature long blond hair in textured curls that cascaded over her left shoulder, done by her makeup and hair stylist Melissa Schleicher.

She accessorized with long dangling silver earrings and chunky rings.

Although she looked like a winner, Carrie unfortunately went home empty-handed. She was nominated for two awards, Female Vocalist and the most prestigious gong of the night, Entertainer of the Year, but lost out to Maren Morris and Eric Church respectively.

Carrie posed for photos alongside her husband Mike Fisher before the show, marking the first time the couple has been spotted on a red carpet together since they attended the CMAs in 2019.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Mike looked dapper in a dark suit and white shirt with a patterned tie and light gray pocket square. He had his hair gelled into a sleek quiff and smiled as he stood alongside the “Drinking Alone” hitmaker.

The event marked a stark difference for Carrie, as it was the first time she’s not hosted the show in more than a decade.

She previously co-hosted alongside Brad Paisley from 2008 until 2018, before teaming up with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in 2019 for a special event that celebrated the women of country music.

Carrie announced in an Instagram post in December that she would be stepping down and later clarified she didn’t think she’d be able to do any better than last year.

“I wanted that show for women. This is a time in country music where we are told no constantly, and it’s not because there aren’t incredible, talented women with amazing songs,” she told Parade, adding she was “done doing things that are not important.”