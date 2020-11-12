Jade Grobler Rocks A Teeny Thong Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Jade Grobler tantalized her 1 million Instagram followers with a brand new update. The South African-born model showed off some serious skin in a racy snapshot uploaded Wednesday, November 11, in a sexy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her killer body.

In the risqué pic, Jade was photographed in a place that looked like a balcony in her skimpy swimwear. A hint of her room was seen behind her with a bed with white pillows and blankets. According to the geotag, the snapshot was taken in Bali, Indonesia.

She stood sideways in between the sliding doors. The babe placed her hand on one of the doors as she looked straight into the camera. Notably, her stance displayed a hint of her pert booty. Her skin appeared sun-kissed and radiant in the shot.

The blond beauty sported a royal blue bikini top. The top featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage, as well as a white stitch detailing around the triangle-style cups and thin straps that went over her neck for support. The cups were cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust.

Jade wore a pair of black bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to showcase her flat stomach. Double straps formed the waistband, which helped emphasize her small waist and hips. Its high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The influencer wore her long hair loose, parted to the side. Her locks were mostly styled straight. She sported a dainty string necklace and thread bracelets with her beach day attire.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about the “throwback” picture. She also shared how she missed pre-pandemic times, where she traveled a lot. The hottie also revealed that she added a filter to the snap, which was made by Mo Samuels. She made sure to give credit to his work by tagging his Instagram page in the post.

The latest share gained more than 25,300 likes and over 300 comments in less than a day of being live on the social media platform. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her enviable figure, while other followers were short on words and chimed in using a mix of emoji.

“How are you even single? With that beauty and body, a lot of men would want to be your boyfriend! But, who needs a man anyway when you are living your best life,” a follower commented.

“Prettiest girl alive! So gorgeous!!!” gushed another fan.

“Nothing this perfect will ever exist on planet earth,” a third admirer added.