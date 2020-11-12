Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Gray Leggings During Home Workout

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her athletic figure on display in six videos for her latest Instagram update. In the clips, she was filmed wearing a sports bra and skintight leggings that accentuated her curvy backside.

The Irish beauty has had to get creative with her workout routine since gyms have been closed in her area, and in this upload she did six exercises that focused on her legs and abs. She was shot at home in her living room as she stood in front of her couch. Her entranceway and kitchen were both visible in the background.

O’Mahony had her long dark hair tied back in a ponytail as it hung down her neck. The popular YouTuber sported a mismatched ensemble that embellished her curves. She wore a dark gray sports bra that had a plunging neckline and crisscrossed straps in the back. O’Mahony also rocked a pair of gray leggings that were high-waist and outlined her lower-body. She completed the look with a black smartwatch and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

In the first vid, the 22-year-old was captured from the side as she did split-leg squats. She held a dumbbell in her hands close to her chest and slowly bent her knee to the ground. Viewers were given an eyeful of her defined derriere with each repetition. For the second slide, O’Mahony was in a push-up position on a mat, as she alternated raising her knees up towards her chest.

The social media influencer grabbed a resistance band for the third exercise. She gripped onto a chair as she extended her leg out. This angle showcased her sculpted stomach in the tiny top. O’Mahony attacked her abs in the fourth part of the routine, as she was captured sitting on the mat in a crunch position. The model continued to focus on her core for the last two exercises as she used the resistance band.

For the caption, O’Mahony included instructions on the workout, and added a droplet emoji. She used several hashtags including “#homework” and “#health” before uploading the clips on Wednesday. Many of her 703,000 Instagram followers noticed the post, and more than 8,500 showed their support by tapping the like button. O’Mahony received over 40 comments as her replies were littered with heart-eye and flex emoji. Fans left words of encouragement in the comments section.

“Soldier girl,” one follower wrote.

“Amazing stuff Caroline,” another added.

“Love it,” one replied while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Looks great girl,” another commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony flaunted her cleavage in a revealing lingerie ensemble.