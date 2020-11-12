Erika Jayne, 49, Poses In Black Motorcycle Jacket For Fierce IG Shot, Says She’s ‘Undefeated’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star made a triumphant return to Instagram.

Erika Jayne made a stunning return to Instagram, one week after announcing her divorce from power attorney Tom Girardi.

In a new post shared with the 2.2 million followers on her social media page, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posed in a black leather motorcycle jacket with a magenta printed top underneath as she looked side-eyed at the camera.

The “Pretty Mess” singer was in full makeup and wore her blonde hair in loose waves while accessorizing with gold hoop earrings for the glam shot. The gorgeous photo marked Erika’s first post to her page since her headline-making divorce announcement on November 3.

Erika included a one-word caption to the pic as she declared she’s “Undefeated.”

The pic received more than 62,000 likes within hours of posting as well as a slew of comments as fans and famous friends reacted to the stunning snap.

Paris Hilton posted the heart-eyed smiley face emoji, while Erika’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, wrote that her pal was “Gorgeous.”

“Damn she’s beautiful,” wrote TV host Jaymes Vaughan.

Hairstylist Nikki Lee added, “Billionaire blonde baby!,” to which Erika offered an affirmative response.

“That’s right!!” the singer replied.

When other commenters asked if Erika is really a billionaire, another chimed in with, “She should be if she isn’t!”

“You finally have a storyline! Woohoo,” another fan added in reference to the star’s long-running role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She is the storyline,” another fan replied.

Other fans described Erika as “strong,”‘ fabulous” and a “queen” as she weathers her difficult decision to end her marriage to the wealthy Los Angeles attorney after 21 years with him.

Erika is known for her stunning glam poses, and her latest one did not disappoint. The Savage x Fenty ambassador routinely posts pics of her posing in swimsuits, form-fitting stage outfits, and barely-there nightwear as well as straight-up glamorous shots. While fans may have feared that Erika would take a long pause from social media due to her divorce drama, the new pic shows she isn’t going anywhere.

The “Undefeated” photo and talk of being a “billionaire blonde” was posted hours after it was reported that Erika has requested to be paid spousal support by her ex-husband as part of their settlement. The gorgeous star has also asked that her ex pays for her attorney’s fees, according to court documents obtained by People. The couple did not sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their 1999 wedding.