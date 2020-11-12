Tahlia Skaines Rocks A Barely There White Bikini While Sitting In The Sand

Tahlia Skaines made her 561,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on November 12. The social media influencer spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the update, Tahlia was snapped enjoying the sunny weather in her scanty ensemble. She sat directly on the fine, white sand with her knees bent and one foot tucked under her thigh. She raised her left hand to her hat while her other arm stayed on the side. She was caught with a big smile on her face while looking at a distance, as if telling her fans she was happy and content with her day.

Her bronze tan glowed under the bright sunshine. The stunning turquoise blue water, several boats, and a glimpse of the nearby island were seen in the scenic background.

Tahlia flashed her curves in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured a crisscross detail over her chest that went around her neck, similar to a halter style. The piece appeared fully-lined and covered her nipples from exposure. However, it was so small that it barely contained her voluptuous breasts. As a result, the garment flaunted a generous amount of her cleavage and underboob.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Some viewers went crazy over her taut stomach and chiseled abs. The waistband clung high to her waist, highlighting her curvy hips.

Tahlia accessorized with a pair of flower-style earrings and a bracelet. She wore an oversized sun hat with all of her blond hair tucked under it.

In the caption, the model wrote something about how she felt about the place. She also shared that her bathing suit came from Glassons and added a special discount code. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful Whitehaven Beach.

Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 3,600 likes and 50-plus comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“Omg! You look so classy and beautiful!” a fan wrote, adding a heart emoji in the comment.

“You have a beautiful smile, and an amazing body. You look so lovely in white, the color of purity,” gushed another admirer.

“You are gorgeous and so hot! I wish I could see you in person,” added a third follower.