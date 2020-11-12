NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Trade Five Players For Russell Westbrook, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

When he demanded a trade to the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook thought that reuniting with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden in Space City would give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the tandem of two former MVPs only brought the Rockets as far as the Western Conference Semifinals where they were easily eliminated by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After failing to achieve their main goal last season, rumors are currently circulating that Westbrook already wants out of Houston.

One of the teams that are rumored to be interested in acquiring “The Brodie” this offseason is the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Clippers could offer a package that includes Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac, Rodney McGruder, and Mfiondu Kabengele to the Rockets in exchange for Westbrook and a 2021 second-round pick. The proposed deal would make a lot of sense for the Clippers.

It wouldn’t only immediately address their need for a starting-caliber point guard, but it would also enable them to form their own “Big Three” with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the 2020-21 NBA season. Westbrook would give the Clippers a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, an incredible rebounder, and a decent perimeter defender. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Harry How / Getty Images

If the trio of Westbrook, George, and Leonard mesh well on the court, the Clippers would once again become the heavy favorite to fully dominate Western Conference and bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. However, as Bailey noted, trading for Westbrook would be a huge gamble for the Clippers.

“For L.A., this is a scarier proposition than the Knicks trade is for New York. It would strip the roster for a player who may not be a great fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and George, both of whom demand possessions. And if things don’t go well, the star forwards can opt out of their deals and enter free agency in 2021, leaving the Clippers with Westbrook and whatever minimum deals they sign this offseason to replace the haul headed to Houston.”

Meanwhile, though it wouldn’t bring back another All-Star in return, the suggested trade would also benefit the Rockets. Aside from successfully getting rid of Westbrook’s massive contract, they would be acquiring two veteran guards in Williams and Beverley and a promising center in Zubac. Williams and Beverley could serve as the backcourt partner or the backup of Harden next season, while Zubac could be utilized as the Rockets’ starting center if they finally decide to dump their super small-ball strategy.