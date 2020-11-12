Holly Sonders Flaunts Cleavage In Skintight Shimmery Black Jumpsuit: ‘What Was The Theme’

Holly Sonders flaunted her cleavage in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday even. The former Fox Sports host wore sexy a sexy jumpsuit as she modeled in her latest video post.

In the clip, Holly modeled in a room with lots of bright natural light and white walls, which revealed her sensual shadow in the background. She wore a skintight shimmery black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps. The garment’s low neckline revealed a generous glimpse of her rounded cleavage with a hint of her sideboob showing. The one-piece clung to her voluptuous hourglass curves, emphasizing her slender waist, flat tummy, and generous pert backside.

The model paired the jumpsuit with matching over-the-elbow gloves that featured an intricate gold cross on her hands. Her long brunette locks cascaded in soft curls down her back to her waist. She placed a black, felt cowboy hat atop her luxurious mane. Several silver medallions on a wide ribbon decorated the western-style headgear. Huge sparkling stud earrings twinkled from her ears.

Holly struck several poses during the footage, and at one point, she placed both hands above her head in a “V” shape. She pursed her full, pink lips into a sexy pout as she worked her angles. A doorway served as a prop when Holly reached above herself and grabbed it briefly.

In the caption, Holly enticed her Instagram followers to guess what her photoshoot theme was and promised them something exciting for correct guesses, which they responded well to. Nearly 13,000 of them viewed the video in the first hour after she posted it. Almost 1,900 fans hit the “like” button, and more than 150 of them took the time to leave a positive comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts.

“Soooo stunning. I have lots of guesses. The Undertaker? Cowgirl? Catwoman? I hope I got it right,” wrote one devotee who used several roses, hearts, and flames to complete the thought.

“You look absolutely amazing. So hot. Maybe you are the new James Bond girl?” a second fan wondered, including a blushing smiley.

“So Beautiful Lady! Those gorgeous eyes get me every time. You look like Shania Twain,” declared a third Instagram user, adding a red heart.

“Save a horse ride a cowgirl,” a fourth follower teased sing a variation on the lyrics from a popular country song.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Holly treated her fans to a short video of herself shooting pool while wearing white lingerie and a big smile.