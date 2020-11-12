Halsey Rocks Neon Green Tube Top, Sits With Legs Spread Apart While ‘Making Deals’ On The Couch

The star also rocked a pair of cozy sweatpants.

Halsey served up another smoking-hot look on her Instagram page this week that has her fans talking.

On Wednesday, November 11, the “Without Me” songstress dazzled her 22 million followers with a sizzling new photo. It appeared to have been taking candidly, capturing Halsey as she sat on a plush couch with her legs spread apart in a provocative manner. Her eyes were averted to something off into the distance, which she gazed at with an intense stare. A variety of chachkies and unique decor filled the slew of shelves hanging on the wall behind her, giving the snap an artsy vibe.

The 26-year-old looked like a piece of art herself as she rocked a bright and unique ensemble while lounging at home and “making deals.” Her look included a knitted neon green tube top that fit snugly over her figure, emphasizing her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It fell just past her rib cage, offering a peek at her taut stomach and abs. The piece also had a low, bandeau-style neckline that showed off a glimpse of cleavage as well as her toned and tatted arms.

Halsey opted to go cozy for the day, pairing her bold top with a pair of gray sweatpants. The bottoms were extremely baggy over the star’s lean legs, though a drawstring cinched them tightly around her hips to emphasize her tiny waist. They appeared to have been custom made, as one side of the leg was airbrushed in a loopy black font with a blue outline. The wording was difficult to make out due to the angle of the snap, but it appeared to read “Ashley,” which is the singer’s real name.

The Grammy nominee kept her outfit simple, accessorizing with a set of dainty gold earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She also sported pops of neon green and blue in her recently-shaved locks that seemed to perfectly match the colors of her ensemble.

As with any of Halsey’s social media appearances, fans went wild for the new addition to her feed. It has amassed more than 572,000 likes after just seven hours of going live, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“Ur hair is WOW,” one person wrote.

“Really the prettiest girl that I have ever seen,” said another fan.

“Who gave u the right to be so hot,” a third follower remarked.

“PERFECTION,” added a fourth admirer.

Though Halsey opted for a casual ensemble today, she recently steamed things up by going scantily clad on her Instagram feed. In a double-pic update shared on Sunday, the beauty likely sent temperatures racing as she went braless underneath a black button-up shirt. Fans were thrilled by the racy post, awarding it more than 2.6 million likes and 17,000-plus comments to date.