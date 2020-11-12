Ana Cheri Wears Next To Nothing Underneath See-Through Netted Dress

The racy garment was also covered in large gold sequins.

Ana Cheri is slaying Instagram yet again. The model often tantalizes her 12.6 million Instagram followers by showing off her gym-honed physique in scanty ensembles — a trend she continued in her most recent on Wednesday, November 11.

The brunette bombshell appeared to be standing outside on the balcony of a beautiful house in the latest addition to her feed. She stood in profile to the camera and grasped the wooden railing surrounding the spot as she pushed her booty out behind her to emphasize her hourglass silhouette. She tilted her head up toward the golden sun, closing her eyes in a blissful manner as she basked in its warm glow. The fringe of what was likely the house’s straw roof could be seen in the upper corner of the shot, giving it a tropical vibe.

The 34-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she went scantily clad for the photo op in a sexy white fishnet dress that left little to the imagination. It fit snugly over the model’s bodacious body, highlighting her ample assets and dangerous curves in all of the right ways. It had an off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off Ana’s toned shoulders and bronzed decolletage. The piece was also covered in large gold sequins that glistened underneath the sun’s bright rays.

Ana wore a pair of gold bikini bottoms underneath the racy frock. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her shapely thighs and peachy derriere exposed in its entirety as she worked the camera. It had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and abs.

The fitness trainer opted to ditch the matching bikini top, taking her look to the next level. She wrapped one of her toned arms in front of her bare chest in an effort to avoid violating Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage could still be seen.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the sizzling photo. It has amassed nearly 78,000 likes after 11 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You look incredibly beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Fabulous,” praised another fan.

“You are truly a gorgeous goddess omg,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolute perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

This is not the first time that Ana has rocked a risque ensemble on social media. In another recent post, the influencer showcased her phenomenal figure in a tiny thong bikini as she got soaked underneath an outdoor shower.