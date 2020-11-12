Allie Auton Poses On All Fours In A Cheeky Bikini At The Beach: ‘Just Happy To Be Here’

Allie was enjoying a beautiful day on Whitehaven Beach.

Allie Auton recently enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach, where she looked hotter than ever in a tiny bikini. The model dazzled her 584,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday with a steamy shot from her time by the water that has earned nothing but praise since going live.

The image was snapped on Whitehaven Beach in Whitsundays, Australia, per the geotag, where the 24-year-old was seen posing along the gorgeous ocean four. She got on all fours for the shot, placing her hands and knees on top of the wet sand as the crystal clear water gently flowed in around her. In the caption, she noted that she was “happy” to be at the oceanside spot — a mood that was also evidenced by the huge smile spread across her face.

A slew of puffy white clouds filled the picturesque sky in the background of the shot, while a gorgeous view of the endless ocean completed the view. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Allie herself that truly seemed to captivate her followers as she showed off her killer curves in a tiny swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The Aussie hottie sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her petite frame in a white bikini that complemented her allover tan. The set included a ribbed sports bra-style top with thick straps and a deep scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. It fit snugly over her chest, further emphasizing her voluptuous chest and slender frame.

Allie’s bikini bottoms were nearly out of sight in the image, though it was obvious that the garment was equally-as risque. Fans could get almost a full glimpse of the social media star’s bare booty, indicating that her swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky design. One side of its thick waistband could be seen as she worked the camera. It sat high up on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist, while also drawing eyes toward her taut stomach.

Allie added a dainty gold necklace to her beach day ensemble, as well as a trendy gold chain bracelet. She perched a pair of sunglasses on top of her platinum locks, which were parted in the middle and spilled over her shoulders, perfectly framing her face along the way.

The snap was hardly starved of attention, with dozens flocking to the comments section to compliment the influencer.

“OMG always gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Stop this is so cute,” quipped another fan.

“Wow! Stunner!” a third follower praised.

“You look lovely, you have lovely pictures and a lovely smile,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 12,000 likes within six hours of going live.