Devin Brugman Shows Off Fabulous Figure In White Fuzzy Knit Sweater And Matching Miniskirt

American internet sensation Devin Brugman caught the attention of thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 11, when she uploaded some stunning new photo of herself.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model was photographed indoors for the four-photo series as she showcased her figure from different angles.

In the first image, she sat down on a white chair with legs crossed while holding up a glass of wine. She held her purse up with her let hand and looked away from the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second photo, but exuded more of a candid energy as she smiled with eyes shut, and rotated her head away from the camera. She stood up in the third snapshot, with the left side of her body facing the camera. She had both hands up to her locks, and her left knee in the air. The fourth photo focused on her lower body, highlighting her legs and thighs.

Her long brunette hair was pulled back with a large, black, butterfly clip, as some tresses fell around her face. Her long nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with an eye-catching white polish.

Devin showed off her flawless physique in a white, fuzzy knit sweater from NBD, a brand sold on Revolve’s website. The top, which featured long sleeves, and three crystal embellished front buttons, tightly wrapped around her bosom and revealed just a hint of cleavage. The cropped number also flaunted her chiseled core as it reached just below her chest.

She teamed the sweater with a matching miniskirt that accentuated her curvy hips, pert backside, and slim waist. She completed the minuscule ensemble with a pair of white knee-high leather boots, and a white purse.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles. In the caption, she tagged Revolve’s Instagram handle.

The photo set received a large amount of attention from social media users, amassing more than 6,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. Additionally, dozens of followers took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model’s form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Love this look,” one individual wrote.

“A snow bunny,” chimed in another admirer.

“Suddenly I need this outfit queen,” a third fan asserted, adding heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

“Classiest, most beautiful, and most fashionable girl on Instagram period,” a fourth person added.

Devin has shared a number of sizzling hot posts to Instagram, especially as of late. Just yesterday, she posted an image in which she rocked a skimpy corset and matching miniskirt.