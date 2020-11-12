Bombshell ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Tease Intense Heartbreak For Nick

Bombshell The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Faith’s troubles with alcohol end up causing intense heartbreak for Nick especially given that his daughter Cassie lost her life due to drunk driving and his mother Nikki struggled with alcoholism for years. This situation could signal the end of the recent romance between Nick and Phyllis.

Actor Joshua Morrow recently teased the gutwrenching storyline to Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Faith (Allyvia Alyn Lind) struggles with alcohol, which brings up some big worries for him because of Cassie (Camryn Grimes) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The young teenager got booze from her older friend Jordan (Madison Thompson). Because of all the stress Faith has dealt with over Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer woes and the exposé on her uncle Adam’s (Mark Grossman) bad behavior, she struggles with bullies and her emotions. Alcohol seems like the perfect escape from her less than perfect life.

The Inquistr reported that Thursday’s Y&R spoilers hint that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) realizes her boyfriend’s youngest daughter drinks. Still, she keeps the teenager’s secret, which sets up big issues between Phyllis and Nick.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It looks like Faith doesn’t learn her lesson, and Phyllis catchers her drunk in Chancellor Park. Although she kept it quiet once, Phyllis is not happy to see Faith behaving so dangerously again. As Faith begs Phyllis not to tell her dad, he appears, and he instantly knows something is going on.

“Faith tries to lie her way out of it, so Nick turns to Phyllis for answers. She tells him that Faith had a run-in with a bottle of vodka, and Nick can see that his little girl doesn’t look so good,” Morrow said.

Phyllis decides to leave Faith’s parenting to Nick, so she departs, leaving him to set his daughter straight. He’s already kept her misbehavior from Sharon once, but this time she may have gone too far. Nick wants to ensure that she realizes she’s playing with fire, and her behavior is unacceptable.

“Faith is not going to pull one over on him. He’s trying to be understanding because she’s been through a lot for a kid her age, but he’ll make sure this doesn’t happen again,” teased the actor.

Of course, Nick ends up realizing that Phyllis knew the little girl was drinking and failed to tell him. He’s furious with his girlfriend for keeping such a dangerous secret from him.

“It’s unforgivable. Cassie died because of drinking, and Nikki has battled alcoholism for years, so Nick should have been left out of the loop. He’s pissed,” explained Morrow.

Given Nick’s fury, Phyllis may not be able to talk herself out of this one.