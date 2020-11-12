Evgeniya Lvovna Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Caged Bikini

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna dropped the jaws of her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a double-photo update where she sizzled in a tiny bikini while at the beach.

The bikini was a daring caged style, and a number of cutouts exposed much of the fitness model’s enviable figure. The top featured a v-style neckline that flaunted Lvovna’s décolletage and collarbones. Thick straps wrapped around the model’s torso, creating a peekaboo accent in the center of the bust that revealed even more skin.

The bottoms were a classic brief style with a high-rise silhouette, and the sides rested just under her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The briefs also featured two small beige straps that wrapped around her hips to create yet another peek-a-boo detail.

The bikini was a dark olive color which highlighted the Russian model’s sun-kissed skin.

Lvovna accessorized with two layered pendant necklaces. They were both gold and one had a cross charm. She styled her voluminous hair into a deep side part, and her wavy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist. A few tresses appeared to be swept up in the ocean breeze.

The fitness influencer posted two pictures in total. In the first, she posed by staring straight at the camera and jutting out her hip slightly to emphasize her curves. She brought both her hands to cup her face and gave fans a small and teasing smile. In the second, she closed her eyes pensively while crossing one leg in front of the other.

Lvovna geotagged the location as Malibu in California. The stunning coastline and blue waters offered a beautiful backdrop for the upload.

Fans went wild over the two new pictures and awarded the post over 32,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

“Mirror mirror on the wall [you’re] the hottest of ’em all,” teased one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with the heart-eye face emoji and two pink hearts.

“Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos beautiful, sweet looking… perfect and lovely girl,” raved a second.

“You are the most beautiful amazing and precious girl I come to follow. I love you so much sweetie. Have a great day fit beauty queen,” confessed a third.

“No words to define how beautiful you are,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with several besotted face emoji, fire symbols, and red hearts.

