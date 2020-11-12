Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Slams ‘Exploitative’ & ‘Inappropriate’ Remembrance Sunday Photoshoot

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Remembrance Sunday photoshoot during an interview with Dan Wootton on TalkRADIO, The Sun reported.

“Seize the day, seize the moment, apologize and make good with those who are alive who have given us so much because after all, we are finite,” she said of the importance of the military commemoration. “I only hope that she would wake up to that but that doesn’t seem to be the case.”

The 56-year-old actress called her sister and Prince Harry’s public appearance an “exploitative” and “gaudy” photoshoot.

“I thought it was not only opportunistic, but I thought it was quite sad that rather than paying true gratitude by continuing the legacy of honour, there would be a photo op. It was highly inappropriate.”

According to Samantha Markle, the pair should apologize for their actions.

“Any decent person would have, out of kindness and humanity, never allowed it to get this far.”

Harry and Meghan faced a backlash from others for their decision to release photos from their Remembrance Sunday outing. As The Inquisitr reported, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan — as well as many social media users — accused the pair of seeking attention and attempting to steal headlines from the royal family.

Nevertheless, the cemetery appeared to have personal meaning to Meghan. In particular, the grounds are located across from the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Health Care System building, which was used by her grandfather, Alvin Ragland, after his time in the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to a spokesman for the couple, the visit was an important part of their own recognition of Remembrance Sunday and a personal tribute to the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The visit took place after Harry and Markle were denied their request to have a wreath laid at London’s Cenotaph war memorial during the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent figures attended the event.

Per The Sun, Harry served in the military for 10 years — a stint that saw him rise to the rank of captain and take two tours of Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex has also promoted many veterans causes, including the Invictus Games. Given his service and support, members of the worldwide veteran community were angered by the decision to refuse Harry the right to have a wreath laid on his behalf.