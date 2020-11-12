Suzy Cortez Goes Topless As She Leans Over A Balcony With Her Shirt In Her Hand

Instagram model Suzy Cortez shared another daring update that teased her 2.4 million followers. The risqué post, which went live on Wednesday, November 11, saw the celebrity leaning over a balcony while holding her shirt in her hands.

The Miss BumBum titleholder for 2019 wore a tiny yellow thong that left little to the imagination as it sat high over her smooth hips. It appeared that she was also wearing a shirt at one point. However, for this snap, she had removed it and was now topless as she dangled the denim top over the edge of the balcony.

Her dark locks were styled in loose waves that were parted haphazardly to the side. As she leaned forward with a straight back, her tresses tumbled over one shoulder and helped to cloak one side of her chest.

Using her arm, Suzy also managed to cover up the other side so that no nipples were exposed. She rested her hand on the window still as she posed. Parting her lips, the model looked back over one shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

In the background, a tall building could be seen as well as a medium-rise one in front of it. This gave a good indication that Suzy was in a city landscape when the photo was taken.

Suzy’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the photo. Within six hours, the image had already gathered 12,600 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Some of Suzy’s supporters wrote their comments in different languages. The term “Bella” was frequently used and, according to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English. “Hermosa” was another often-used Spanish expression that also means “beautiful.”

“Very nice,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow. Perfect again,” a fan declared.

“Wonderful,” another user simply stated.

“Gorgeous baby,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for added emphasis to their comment.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers also resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and various heart emoji. However, the clapping and kissing ones also got a lot of attention as well.

Suzy often shares a variety of scantily-clad content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday of this week, she wore a black top and a string of pearls. The plunging neckline revealed that the celebrity was braless beneath her clothing.