Rita Ora Slays In See-Through Trenchcoat And Knee-High Boots

Rita Ora showed off her unique fashion sense in a brand new social media upload. Her November 11 Instagram post contained two separate images where she sported incredible outerwear and killer boots.

Rita’s trenchcoat featured newspaper print all over it and had a fairly transparent design. The 29-year-old posed in a glamorous hotel bathroom featuring an abundance of mirrors. She crouched down on the floor by a large white porcelain tub, sticking out one of her legs toward the camera. She crossed her hands over one another and rested her arms on her knees while tilting her chin upward and showing off her strong jawline.

The coat had oversized lapels that covered up Rita’s chest and large buckles around the wrists. She paired the jacket with knee-high black boots with a pointed toe. For her accessories, the “Black Widow” singer rocked retro black sunglasses with a white frame. She wore her blond locks down and in loose waves, with her tips falling just below her shoulders. Rita also sported a gold manicure, which she showed off in both pictures.

The photos were fairly similar in nature, with Rita only slightly altering her pose in between the shots. In the caption, the singer noted that she had just found the photos, suggesting they were throwbacks.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress was at the Le Royal Monceau, a Raffles brand hotel in Paris, France, per her geotag.

The post gained a lot of attention from Rita’s followers, bringing in over 35,000 likes in under two hours. Hundreds of comments also piled up below the photo, where fans complimented the singer on her beauty.

“This look is everythangggg!” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another added.

“I’m trying to read every word,” a third fan noted of the coat’s newspaper print.

This was the second high-fashion look for Rita this week after she showed off the elaborate yellow dress she wore to celebrate the MTV EMAs a few days ago. Her ruffly dress had a poofy design that featured dozens of ruffled layers. She paired her outfit with a small netted veil that landed midway down her nose. The dress was super-short in length, showing off Rita’s long bronzed legs.