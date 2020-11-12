Rita Ora Slays In See-Through Trench Coat And Knee-High Boots

Rita Ora is showing off her unique fashion sense in a brand new social media upload. Her November 11 Instagram post contained two separate images, where she sported some incredible outerwear and killer boots.

Rita’s trench coat featured newspaper print all over it and was fairly transparent. The jacket was harder to see through when it overlapped on itself, making it difficult to see if she was sporting anything underneath. The 32-year-old posed in a glamourous hotel bathroom featuring an abundance of mirrors, which made the depth of the room impossible to decipher.

Rita crouched down on the floor by a large white porcelain tub, sticking out one of her legs toward the camera. She crossed her hands over one another and rested her arms on her knees while tilting her chin upward showing off her strong jawline.

The coat had oversized lapels that covered up Rita’s chest, and large buckles around the wrists. Paired with the jacket were knee-high black boots with a pointed toe. The “Black Widow” singer sported retro black sunglasses with a white frame that looked straight out of the future. She wore her blond locks down and in loose waves, with her tips falling just below her shoulders. Rita also sported a gold manicure which she flashed in both pictures.

The photos were fairly similar in nature, with Rita only slightly altering her pose in between the shots. In the caption for the upload, the singer noted that she had just found the photos, suggesting they were throwbacks.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress tagged the Le Royal Monceau, a Raffles brand hotel in Paris, France for the location.

The post gained a lot of attention from Rita’s followers, bringing in over 35,000 likes in under two hours. Hundreds of comments also piled up below the photo, where fans complimented the singer on her beauty.

“This look is everythangggg!” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another added.

“I’m trying to read every word,” a third fan said of the coat’s newspaper print.

This was the second high-fashion look for Rita this week after she showed off the elaborate yellow dress she wore to celebrate the MTV EMA’s a few days ago. Her short ruffly dress was super poofy and featured dozens of ruffled layers. Paired with her outfit was a small netted veil that landed midway down her nose. The dress was super short in length, showing off Rita’s long bronzed legs.