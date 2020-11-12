WWE Rumors: Three Top Free Agents Reportedly Set To Join Company

According to Wrestling Inc, Impact Wrestling’s The Rascalz faction — Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel — are reportedly set to join WWE.

The group members haven’t signed contracts with Vince McMahon’s promotion yet, but they’re expected to do so in the coming weeks. They will presumably join NXT and receive character makeovers upon joining the company.

As the report highlighted, the performers are currently free agents. Impact has written them off of television courtesy of an eviction storyline that stems from them not paying rent in over two years.

The trio will have their final match on next week’s episode of the company’s weekly television show. Miguel is scheduled to team up with Rich Swann to face Xavier and Wentz.

The match will be a final farewell to the competitors. Swann is their friend and he wants to make sure they leave the promotion with a bang. The bout should be an emotional occasion for their peers and fans alike.

All three Rascalz members signed with the company in 2018. Miguel was even pushed as a top singles star, following his title opportunities for both the World Championship and X-Division title at Slamiversary and Bound for Glory, respectively.

Despite never winning gold as a faction in Impact, The Rascals have been successful in top independent promotions such as PWG and CZW.

WWE’s interest also suggests that they’re more open to signing talent from their competitors these days. Both promotions were considered fierce rivals a few years ago, but they appear to have a stronger working relationship these days.

The Rascalz impending departure hasn’t gone unnoticed by their colleagues, however. As documented by Fightful, some of their peers recently took to social media and bid them farewell.

“I absolutely love @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz and @TheTreyMiguel. Hard-working, driven and incredibly talented and above all kind, and wonderful people. Wherever your next treehouse is…I know you’re going to absolutely kill it,” tweeted Taya Valkyrie.

“I’ll personally miss these dudes… Very much. Mostly gonna miss whoopin’ their a**es in some of my favourite tag matches ever,” tweeted Ethan Page.

The stable members are the latest free agents to join McMahon’s sports entertainment entity. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Benjamin Carter recently joined despite interest from AEW.

Of course, it remains to be seen if The Rascalz will sign on the dotted line. AEW and other competitors could also be interested in capturing their signatures. Nothing will be certain until they’ve signed their contracts.