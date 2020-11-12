Laurence Bédard Is ‘Comfy’ In Plunging Off-The-Shoulder Sweater

Instagram sensation Laurence Bédard got cozy in front of her 2.8 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 11, saw the model rocking a unique sweater that helped to highlight her toned physique. In the caption, she declared that the outfit was “comfy.”

Laurence wore a loose-fitting olive green knitted sweater. The off-the-shoulder item of clothing featured thin straps that held it in place as the celebrity posed in front of a window. The unusual top also featured a twisted center. As a result of this, the neckline plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of Laurence’s ample cleavage.

She teamed this with a pair of skintight black denim jeans. Even though the pants were high-waisted, some of Laurence’s flat stomach could be seen underneath her sweater as she used one hand to tug the clothing upward.

Her sleek brunette bob was parted to the side and tucked behind one ear as she smiled demurely at her intended audience.

She posed with one hand resting against the window sill, leaning slightly in that direction with her trim hips. In the background was a dark green divider that closed off the area, giving it a more intimate vibe. Behind that, muted lights gave off a golden glow.

The model tagged Fashion Nova as responsible for the stunning attire as well as giving her fans a clue as to where to head should they want to replicate her look.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within 11 hours, the photo had already scored an impressive 68,600 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“[You’re] so pretty it’s ridiculous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Hot,” a fan simply declared.

“You are so beautiful, like a dream,” another user stated.

“Luv your smile,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis on their comment.

Many of her followers also decided to forego words and used emoji instead as they attempted to show just how much they appreciated Laurence’s latest update. As to be expected, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the thumbs-up one also got a serious workout as well.

Laurence often shares fashion updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a picture on Monday that saw her flaunting her long legs and enviable curves while wearing a skintight white dress. She paired this with an oversized cardigan in a neutral shade.