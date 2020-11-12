Australian Stunner Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Insane Body In Pink Bikini

Georgia Gibbs gave her 719,000 Instagram followers a bit of motivation on Wednesday, November 11, with her latest post. The Australian model took to the photo-sharing app to share a hot new photo in which she could be seen in a bikini that highlighted her insanely fit body as she hung out near the ocean.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was photographed sprawling on a patio couch, opening one leg wide to the side while bending the other in front of her. Gibbs was enjoying a dark-colored beverage and a plate of fruit, which were laid out close to her legs.

Gibbs sizzled in a light pink two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. The top had a plunging neckline that teased quite a bit of her cleavage and medium straps that stretched over her shoulders. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with similarly sized sides that Gibbs pulled up high, baring her toned hips and abs.

She completed her look with a stylish straw hat that she wore over her loose blond hair.

She paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she explained her reasons for choosing to partner up with Dose & Co., a brand that specializes in collagen products. Gibbs shared that she has incorporated collagen in her wellness routine a few years ago and has experienced good results with her hair, nails and joint health.

The post has garnered more than 11,600 likes and about 60 comments within six hours. Her admirers used the space below the picture to comment on Gibbs’s enviable physique and also to thank her for always being so open in her posts.

“[G]eorgia [crying emoji] you are just so beautiful,” one of her fans raved.

“My gorgeous and clever darling!! Look how lush your hair looks too omg,” gushed another admirer.

“Love how you share your journey with the hope of helping others!” a third fan replied.

“I really follow you on YouTube, it’s amazing and I really love her [red heart emoji] You are amazing,” chimed in a fourth user.

Gibbs often flaunts her physique in her Instagram posts. Last week, she posted an image that captured her in a workout set from Alo Yoga, as a The Inquisitr has previously reported. She posed in front of a beige textured wall while facing the camera. She had on a pair of mauve leggings with a thick waistband. On her torso, she wore a white sports bra with a ruched bodice and a low neckline that gave it a flirty design.