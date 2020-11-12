Kim Kardashian, 40, Touches Breasts In Barely There Velvet Bikini Top: ‘What’s Your Favorite’

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian showcased her famous curves this afternoon on Instagram. The 40-year-old mother of four shared two photos of herself wearing a barely-there velvet bikini and sheer coverup while showing off some looks from her birthday collection.

In the images, Kim stood against a gray background. She looked straight into the camera with a fierce look on her face, pursing her full lips in a slight pout in the first shot. Kim’s honey-colored hair fell in loose curls from a trendy middle part over both shoulders and down her back.

She wore a white velvet string bikini top that consisted of two triangles of fabric connected by a matching strap wrapped around her ribcage. The swimwear revealed a generous glimpse of Kim’s ample cleavage, and she held her light-manicured hands over her chest to further protect her modesty. On the bottom, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had on a high-waisted sparkly silver garment that revealed a hint of bikini bottoms underneath it.

Kim had a closed-mouth smile in the second photo, and she had one side of her hair pushed behind her shapely shoulder. She angled her body slightly to one side and looked straight into the camera again. The crop was closer, and it revealed a hint of her underboob.

The reality TV star’s followers showed her a lot of love on the post, with more than 1.1 million Instagram users hitting the “like” button. An astonishing 4,283 also took the time to compose an uplifting comment, with many including the flame emoji. Her sister, Khloe, was among those who replied along with KKW Beauty and Kardashian Kloset.

“I would like to, but I’m not a billionaire like you, babe. You look amazing in this,” enthused one fan who added several red heart-eye cat emoji.

“I totally love you, Kim! Your charm is irresistible!! You’re the hottest in the business,” a second devotee replied, using flames, hearts, and sparkle emoji.

“How are you so stunning all the time? You look totally perfect! I adore it so much,” gushed a third Instagram user who included a flame and a heart-eye smiley.

“I love the hair color! Classic Kim is the best ever,” a fourth follower wrote along with a blushing smiley.

Kim regularly updates her social media with photos of herself modeling various items from her brands or other sexy outfits. She will sometimes share photos of her children and her husband, Kanye West enjoying their daily lives.