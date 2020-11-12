Yanet Garcia Gets A Lathery Booty Rub While Sporting A Black Thong In Latest Instagram Video

Yanet Garcia indulged in a little self-care on November 11 and shared her experience with her 13.5 million followers. The World’s Hottest Weather girl posted a new video to her Instagram feed where she received a massage on her famous rump. In the clip, the model laid on top of a massage table wearing nothing but a black thong. She panned the camera from her face to her booty which was being rubbed down by Flávia Lanini of the Flavia Lanini Beauty Institute in West Hollywood, California.

The 29-year-old smiled in the video as she moved the camera away from her face. Flávia had Yanet’s behind lathered up in cream as she worked her hands into her skin. Both women were wearing masks in the video, as they followed COVID-19 safety guidelines. Although brief, it was quite an enjoyable clip for fans of Yanet who follow her on social media for her pictures of her posterior.

Yanet is a regular visitor to the Flávia Lanini Beauty Institute and has shared videos of herself receiving the special message to her Instagram story on occasion. The business prides itself as “the best rated Beauty Institute in California,” and boasts other famous clients like Winnie Harlow, Jordana Brewster, and Lily Aldridge.

The Mexican bombshell was undergoing their Massage Effect process, which helps sculpt a client in any designated area of the body. Yanet noted how incredible Flávia was in the caption of her post.

“You are the best masseuse in the world,” she said, according to Google Translate.

In just two hours, the new clip brought in over 200,000 likes and 2,000 comments. It raked up an incredible 1 million views, making it one of her most popular videos to date. In the comments section, Yanet’s fans spoke about her masseuse, noting that she had the best job.

“Lucky hands, does anybody agree?” one fan wrote.

“That woman has got the best job in the world,” another added.

“They hiring?” a third joked.

This is the first revealing upload Yanet has shared on her timeline in over a week. The model posted some sexy Halloween snapshots at the beginning of the month where she flashed her behind to her followers. Yanet was a sexy witch for the holiday and wore nothing but a bra and thong for her outfit. She paired the look with a witches broom and an oversized hat, as well as thigh-high black and orange striped socks.

The Halloween posts were so popular with Yanet’s fans, bringing in over 2.1 million likes combined.