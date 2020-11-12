Niece Waidhofer Goes Topless Under Plaid Shirt In Latest Instagram Selfie

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer has delighted her 2.3 million followers once again. Her latest update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 11, saw the celebrity posing on her bed and in front of a large mirror as she took a series of video selfies.

In the caption, she declared that the mirror was always her friend when it came to taking pictures. When it came to the front camera, though, it was an entirely different story. However, Niece didn’t have a bad angle, as far as her avid supporters were concerned.

She wore a dark-colored plaid shirt that wasentirely unbuttoned, revealing that Niece was topless underneath. The Instagram sensation also wore a pair of lacy panties that sat high over her smooth hips and helped to highlight her pale complexion. She completed the look with a pair of textured black thigh-high socks.

She used two different perspectives in which to capture her image. The first saw her sitting on the bed, her legs spread as she held up her phone. As the clip continued, Niece opened her mouth, giving a faint smile at her intended audience,

The second part of the video showed Niece laying on her stomach on top of the white duvet. In this position, her pert derriere was now the focal point rather than her busty chest.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the clip. In less than an hour, the video content had already claimed 49,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Plaid shirt with stockings… great look,” a fan declared in the comments section.

While there were many posts declaring how wonderful Niece looked, others were more intent on discussing what Niece had written in her caption.

“Front camera lies!” one follower wrote.

“Love all your posts and you are stunning,” another user stated.

“You are pretty from all sides,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got a lot of attention as her fans eagerly tried to convey how they felt

Niece often shares risqué content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showcased a unique strappy black lingerie set. In that update, she posed with her arms over her chest in order to cover up in the seductive snap.