Ashley Graham Channels Inner ‘Bond Girl’ In Revealing Tank Top While Going Pantless

Ashley Graham channeled her inner “Bond girl” on Wednesday, November 11, when she treated her 11.7 million Instagram followers to a series of photos of herself wearing a revealing — but glamorous — look that showed off her beautiful curves and sex appeal.

The slideshow captured the plus-size model and TV presenter striking different poses in what appeared to be a parking garage with white-washed brick columns.

Graham rocked a black tank top that extended to her hips, covering her groin area as she opted to go pantless. It featured a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample bosom and cleavage. A large coat featuring an animal print added glamour to the outfit.

In the first photo, Graham faced the camera, leaning her torso to the left while pushing her booty back. She opened her legs in a wide stance as she pulled down on the hemline of the top, as if attempting to cover up. She tucked in her chin, lifting her eyes to shoot a fierce look into the lens.

Graham wore her brunette hair parted on the left and pulled back into a ponytail, leaving the front on the left side untied to frame her face.

In the caption, Graham teased that this was her auditioning to be a “Bond girl.” She also revealed that her outfit was by Marina Rinaldi and the pictures were taken by Ben Ritter.

Since going live six hours ago, the post has attracted more than 153,000 likes and upwards of 690 comments. Her followers used the opportunity to share their thoughts about Graham starring in the movie series and also to share how much of an inspiration she is to many.

“YES!!! You’d be great!!! Beautiful!” one user wrote.

“That last shot should seal the deal,” replied another one.

“You are just too [five heart-eyes emoji] i wanna be just like you when i grow up,” a third admirer gushed.

“Yes Ashley you’d be a smoking hot Bond Girl! You’ve been such an inspiration to me since I worked at Addition Elle in University and your posters were everywhere in the store,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Graham uses her strong social media presence to share a mix of content, ranging from professional shoots to her experience as a new mom. She recently did the latter when she took to the social media app to post a couple of shots of herself sitting on a rug in her baby son Isaac’s nursery, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She had on a teal knitted sweater with a boat neckline that exposed a bit of her shoulders.