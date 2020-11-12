Rachel Cook Rocks Instagram With Stunning Lingerie Shot

Model, actress and occasional YouTuber Rachel Cook continues to update her Instagram profile with ultra-revealing photos. Her latest offering — which hit the web on Wednesday, November 11 — was one of the steamier shots to appear on her popular feed recently, as the 25-year-old was captured posing provocatively in a scanty lingerie ensemble.

Cook captioned the share by telling her 2.9 million followers that they could find paradise simply by closing their eyes. However, the Hunted star received a modicum of pushback on the comment, as a number of followers raved that she had simultaneously given them too many reasons to keep them open.

“Ummmm paradise is right in front of my eyes,” opined one smitten commenter. “Why would I close them and not see you?”

“So gorgeous, so stunning,” added a second admirer. “@Rachelc00k, you R the Real Deal.”

“To be fair, Ms. Cook, I believe looking at this beautiful picture of you is pretty close to seeing paradise.” asserted a third commenter. “You are an astonishingly gorgeous woman.”

“It’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” exclaimed another enamored fan.

The social media maven was snapped from a medium-wide angle as she stood with one leg completely vertical and the other resting on a blue, art deco-style chair just to her left. Meanwhile, her upper body leaned slightly in the same direction, causing her hip to jut out on her right and emphasizing the surprisingly sinuous shape of her slender frame.

With her hair parted down the middle and its blond and brown strands tickling her shoulders on both sides, Cook gazed into the camera with an innocent look on her face. Her brilliant blue eyes popped in comparison to the beige wall behind her, matching the hue of the chair beside her. Additionally, there was a separation in her magenta-colored lips, which revealed a smattering of pearly white teeth.

Although her bra and panties sufficiently obscured her NSFW areas, they appeared to be semi-sheer in nature. They were also minuscule in nature, allowing for an ample showing of skin across the entirety of her viewable body.

Cook’s sultry share proved to be a quick hit with the Instagram crowd, racking up 30,000-plus likes in less than 30 minutes after it had gone live. Hundreds of replies had been left in the post’s comments section as well.

One day before bringing the heat in her semi-sheer lingerie, Cook was equally appealing in multiple sexy snaps that showed her playing the part of a seductive secretary in a tight, leather skirt and a knotted blouse.