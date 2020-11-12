WWE News: Hall Of Famers Tease In-Ring Return – ‘We Really Want Those Tag Titles’

As documented by Ringside News, WWE legends The Bella Twins appeared on a recent episode of Access and declared their interest in returning to the squared circle.

According to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, they both have some gas left in the tank and they hope to capture more gold at some point in the future.

“See, this is what ‘s hard for Nikki and me because when we left, all of the sudden the WWE Women’s Tag Titles came, and we’re like, ‘Wait a sec, that’s for the Bella Twins.’ Like, we’ve been dying to have tag titles, and so her and I feel like we have one more run in us. We really want those tag titles.”

The Ringside News article noted that WWE reportedly tried to bring the Bellas in for a championship program after The IIconics won the prizes in 2018.

The plan was to have both duos feud with each other, though those plans never came to fruition as the Hall of Famers had retired at the time. The IIconics have since been split up.

However, Nikki and Brie have unfinished business in their old stomping grounds. As The Inquisitr recently reported, they recently teased challenging the current champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

This came after the company put out a Twitter post calling for superstars to go up against the dominant titleholders. The Bellas responded by volunteering to try and dethrone the dominant heels.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, the sisters recently gave birth to children around the same time. Now that they’ve started families, they seem more open to the idea of getting back into the ring.

Many fans want to see Nikki and Brie return as well. They were an official alliance before the company’s women even had prizes for female pairings. Some fans view the Hall of Famers as pioneers of women duos and want to see them go up against modern counterparts.

The company is arguably lacking when it comes to female pairings at the moment, so having the Bellas back in action could bolster the division. Their star power would also bring more attention to the belts.

The Bellas were announced as Hall of Fame inductees earlier this year, though their ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic. They are now expected to receive their inductions at next year’s WrestleMania.

Perhaps their purported comeback will coincide with the ceremony, as they’ll be the center of attention.