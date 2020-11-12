‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker For Thursday: Chance Experiences An Extreme Setback

Shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 12, tease that Chance experiences an extreme setback, leaving Abby sticking by her man during a “for worse” time even though they haven’t even said their vows yet. The great news for Chance and Adam, as well as long-time viewers, is Paul is on the case with Rey, and the two men work hard to suss out who would want to see Adam dead. Add in some drama for Faith, which Phyllis happens to find out about, and it shapes up to be a dramatic episode for the Newman family.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is beside herself about Chance’s (Donny Boaz) condition. He manages to wake up briefly and clear up a bit of the drama surrounding his shooting because he was trying to save Adam (Mark Grossman), which means Adam wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger. Unfortunately, he has an extreme setback, leaving his life hanging in the balance.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Paul (Doug Davidson) is hot on the case, and he and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will ensure that they track down the person who is dead set on revenge against Addam.

That leaves Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) a prime suspect because Adam had recently kidnapped her, and she escaped. She wasn’t in the room, which means she had the time and possible motive for taking out Adam. Of course, that is circumstantial evidence, which certainly isn’t enough to convict her in court. Rey wants to know more about the details, and Chelsea begins to change her story a bit. However, it’s unclear if Chelsea is trying to protect herself or if she’s trying to keep the father of her child out of prison.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

While most of the Newmans are wrapped up in Abby’s drama with Chance, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) isn’t having a great day. She made bad choices with her friend Jordan (Madison Thompson), which leaves the teen suffering her first hangover. Normally having everybody so distracted might mean Faith’s situation would escape their notice. However, she doesn’t count on her dad’s girlfriend, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) figuring out the whole situation.

Faith isn’t able to fool Phyllis, and now one of the worst people in Genoa City to know her secret knows. While it seems unlikely that Phyllis will somehow blackmail Faith, the older woman has a long track record of using these types of things to her advantage when she can. No doubt, Phyllis will put the details of Faith’s drinking in her pocket and pull it out when she needs it the most and when Faith might least want her to.