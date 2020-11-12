Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Killer Curves In Denim Booty Shorts And Plunging Top

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente updated her Instagram account on Wednesday, November 11 with a stunning new image of herself, which left plenty of social media users breathless.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed seemingly in a park, as the sky, palm trees, and benches filled the background behind her. Yaslen was centered in the frame, standing out most as she struck a sexy pose.

The model sat up straight on a wooden bench with her body facing the camera and her legs parted. She leaned back into her right arm while her left hand grabbed on her bottoms. She stuck her chest out and pouted, emanating a sexy vibe. She also directed her strong glance towards the camera’s lens.

Her mid-length, ash blond locks, which featured dark roots, fell around her shoulders in natural-looking curls. Her perfectly manicured nails were painted with a vibrant white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Yaslen showcased her famous figure in skintight, dark-blue, denim shorts from Fit Jeans, a Norwegian-based company that specializes in tailored jeans. The skintight bottoms, which featured distressed edges, embraced her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The high-rise design further highlighted her tiny waist.

She teamed the pants with a mint-colored top that featured a sleeveless, halter cut. The garment was also designed with a plunging front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

Yaslen accessorized the scanty outfit with a drop necklace.

In the post’s caption, she expressed contentment for the day. She also tagged Fit Jeans’ Instagram handle.

The eye-catching image seemed to be highly favored in the social media sphere as it amassed more than 23,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Furthermore, 190 followers headed to the comments section to shower Yaslen with compliments on her form, her stunning looks, and her skimpy ensemble.

“So insanely gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“More posts like this beautiful baby,” a second fan chimed in, following the sentiment with numerous pink heart and rose emoji.

“Wow amazing body gorgeous,” gushed a third admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the compliment.

“You look fabulous,” a fourth individual proclaimed, finishing their sentence with a heart-eye, red heart and fire emoji.

The stunner is no stranger to serving up smoking-hot looks on her Instagram account. Earlier today, she uploaded a steamy video that displayed her in a tiny bikini while a large snake slithered along her body. That post received more than 17,000 likes, so far.