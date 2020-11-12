Ashley Resch Puts Buns On Display In An Energetic Workout

Instagram model Ashley Resch impressed her 937,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, November 11, saw the celebrity performing an energetic workout while outside in the sunshine.

In the caption, she declared that she was “quarantine thiccccc.” Of course, this comment was in reference to the song playing over the top of the clip, “Quarantine Thick” (feat. Mulatto) by 2 Chainz. She also attributed the personal trainer Terrance Michael Boston as being responsible for her exercise regime.

Ashley wore a white crop top that plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her ample cleavage as she lay on the ground and did some leg exercises. It also included thick straps that crisscrossed over the model’s smooth back.

She teamed this with a pair of high-waisted black booty shorts. During the workout, her buns were certainly the focal point, as were her toned legs.

Ashley’s blond curls were pulled back into a half-ponytail while she exercised. Tendrils of hair had escaped and framed her pretty face.

She completed the look with a pair of charcoal-colored runners.

A variety of exercises were shown. Ashley started by lying on her back and performing leg lunges. She then showed off her strength as she slung thick ropes. After that, she performed her own interpretation of a burpee, using a balance board that she pushed up off and then lifted above her head at the end. Next up, she used an exercise band around her thighs as she did some backward lunges while on all fours. Finally, she used some small handheld weights.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within one hour, the photo had already gained close to 2,000 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

“Awh your absolutely gorgeous honey x,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Fine as chic!!!” a fan declared.

“Stay fit,” another user stated.

“Hell yea,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Ashley’s workout. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the muscly arm and peach emoji also got a lot of attention.

Ashley likes to share a variety of content with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her flat stomach and gorgeous tan while wearing a matching white crop top and mini skirt. Needless to say, her fans were also quick to comment in that instance as well.