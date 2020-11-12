Gabby Epstein Flaunts Enviable Booty In New Topless Photo

Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, November 11, when she treated her 2.3 million Instagram followers to a insanely hot new update. The Australian model and influencer shared a photo and a video that showed her rocking a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and nothing else to show off her enviable body.

In them, Epstein could be seen with her back turned toward the camera, putting her enviable glutes front and center. She posed under a gorgeous stone archway and in front of an ornate black metal railing. She leaned forward while arching her back, resting her hands on the structure.

Epstein’s left foot was firm on the floor while she stretched the right one back, engaging the muscles of her calf and thigh. The camera captured from an angle that emphasized her long body, showing off her legs for days.

She opted to go topless for the shot, exposing a bit of sideboob. On her lower body, Epstein rocked a pair of black bottoms that boasted a barely there thong back that bared her booty. The thin sides rose high on her sides, showcasing her strong hips.

Epstein wore her blond hair styled in beach waves that hung down her bare back.

Epstein revealed in the caption that the pics were taken during sunrise in Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

The post has garnered more than 43,200 likes and over 340 comments within just three hours of going live. Her fans used the comments section to share their appreciation for Epstein, praising her beauty and aesthetics.

“How tall are you like 6’6”?” one fan wondered, and Epstein responded that she is 5 foot 9 inches.

“Seeing your beautiful pictures makes everyday a better day for me,” replied another user.

“No limit no control Like eternal love You are a very special woman It’s a privilege to stay with you,” a third admirer gushed.

“Scrolling through all the bonnie ladies on my Instagram feed… I always stop on yours and think wooooooow this human is UNREAL [heart-eyes emoji] stunning every time!,” added a fourth follower.

