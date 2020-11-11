Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In A Tight Top & Skirt While Out For A Walk

Model Viktoria Varga looked effortlessly gorgeous in a stunning two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was shot wearing a cropped sweater and a short skirt that showcased her fit backside and killer legs.

The Hungarian beauty was filmed in an eye-catching locale for the update where she yearned for pre-lockdown life. She was photographed next to an old stone building as she walked along the grass on a beautiful sunny day. There were trees in the background along with several birds who were on the lawn.

Varga had her long blond hair parted to the side as it flowed down her back and over her shoulders. She rocked a light-pink cropped turtleneck sweater that hugged tightly to her torso. It had a sash that wrapped around her midsection, and an exposed back. Varga also sported a short black skirt that hugged onto her lower-body. She completed the ensemble with a pair of black calf-high boots, and a tan-colored purse.

In the first pic, the 29-year-old was filmed from behind as she extended her left arm out to grab the hand of the photographer. Her left foot was forward as she peered over her shoulder and looked into the lens with pursed lips. The ribbed sweater outlined her assets as she turned towards the camera.

The fashion designer was captured for a full-body picture in the second slide. Once again, she was shot from behind as she stood on the toes of her left foot. Varga held the bag in one hand, and raised the other to her hair as she looked over her shoulder while arching her back. This angle gave fans an eyeful of her sculpted legs and fit booty in the tight-fitting outfit.

For the caption, the model reminisced about the time before “social distancing,” and asked her followers to chime in with what they missed about pre-quarantine life. She added a pleading-face emoji along with several hashtags including “#positivemindset” and “#lifebeforequarantine” before uploading the images on Wednesday.

Many of Varga’s 491,000 Instagram followers took notice of the set, and more than 11,800 made their way to the like button in just over 15 hours. She received close to 170 comments in that time, as the replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans responded to the caption in multiple languages.

“Very elegant as always…what I miss most is traveling,” one follower wrote.

“Visiting family and friends…and having [a] Bday party,” another commented.

“These boots, skirt, top, bag and your hair are amazing!” a fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga showcased her physique in a green thong swimsuit.