Casi Davis Shows Off Her Curvaceous Hips And Flat Stomach In A Revealing Strapless Bikini

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 11, showed the celebrity posing outside while wearing a bandeau-style bikini.

In the caption, she sassily declared that she was Fort Lauderdale’s “bad b*tch.”

Casi wore a black bikini top that stretched across her chest as she posed with one arm crossed in front of her body and stared seductively at the camera lens. Her other hand rested on her forearm and her fingers held back a few strands of her long blond hair.

The matching briefs sat high over Casi’s curvaceous hips and also helped to show off plenty of her flat stomach in the captivating pose. She slouched her broad hips to the side as she leaned against the parallel rails of a cream-colored balcony. One leg crossed in front of the other and showed off her tanned thighs.

Bright sunlight shone down on the model’s gently curled hair which was parted to the side. Tendrils of the golden locks cascaded down over one shoulder.

A row of tall palm trees was situated directly behind Casi, giving the shot a decidedly tropical vibe. A sandy beach was also tucked away behind them. Down below, a manicured garden could be seen at the edges of a perfectly maintained lawn.

In the caption, she also tagged the fashion label Pretty little Thing, indicating to her supporters where they could head to should they wish to replicate the look.

As soon as she posted the image, Casi’s fans were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already garnered 17,500 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“A flawless goddess,” a fan declared.

“U are [Beautiful],” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Always Time for Bikinis,” another user added.

“UNREAL,” a fourth person wrote in all-caps, also adding an emoji at the end of their statement.

Many of her followers were so overcome by the sultry snap that they resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to capture how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. Sometimes, fans used long strings of these in an attempt to convey their message.

Casi often posts tantalizing swimwear pics to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore a brown string bikini that left very little to the imagination as she posed with a ready-made meal. However, no one appeared interested in the food when commenting.