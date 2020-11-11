Natalie Roush Flashes Major Cleavage & Killer Curves In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Natalie Roush turned up the heat to the max in a sultry new Instagram share on Wednesday evening. The model posted a photo of herself rocking a barely fitting orange bikini that out some major cleavage on show and did nothing but favors for her assets as she posed outside. Her tiny swimwear was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

Natalie’s look included a very thin ribbed top with thin straps on her shoulders and a low-scooping neckline. The tight-fitting fabric squeezed her ample cleavage out on top and did little to cover her entire chest, as her underboob was on full display. Of course, the cropped bikini also completely exposed her flat tummy.

The model paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong with silver buckles on the sides. The front of fabric plunged into her waist to showcase her abs, while the straps came up to the smallest part of her figure and drew in her hourglass shape. The high cuts did nothing but favors for her lean legs and curvy booty.

The snap showed Natalie standing in front of a white paneled wall as bright sunlight washed over her fair skin and gave her a radiant glow. She stood in a power pose with one hip cocked and her opposite knee bent as she arched her back in a way that emphasized her curves. The influencer popped out her chest as her brunette locks fell over one shoulder in messy waves. She pursed her lips and flashed a piercing gaze off-camera.

In the caption, Natalie asked fans about the latest Call of Duty game.

The post was liked more than 17,000 times in under an hour. It also received just over 230 comments, mostly from fans who complimented Natalie’s stunning physique.

“So beautiful!!!” one fan wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

“That’s a nice color on you Natalie! Have a nice hump day!” another user added.

“These post notifications make my day absolutely perfect,” a third follower penned.

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST human being in it,” a fourth fan wrote.

Many people simply expressed admiration for Natalie in the form of various emoji.

Natalie’s followers know that she can slay any look, from swimwear to lingerie. She posted another stunning photo this week in which she rocked a see-through blue lace lingerie set alongside her friend and fellow model Tiana Kaylyn. That shot received more than 40,000 likes, proving to be a major success.