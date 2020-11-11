Erika Gray Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Low-Cut Top & Plaid Mini-Skirt For Steamy Update

Erika Gray looked stunning in a revealing outfit in a four-slide upload for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she sported a low-cut top and short skirt combo that flaunted her killer cleavage and jaw-dropping curves.

The 30-year-old has been active on the social media platform this week, and she added two pics and two videos to this upload. She tagged the location as Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills, California as she posed in several spots, and was joined by three friends.

Gray – who has been given the moniker the “Brazilian Barbie” – had her long dark hair parted in the middle with clips on the left side as her curls flowed over her shoulders. She rocked a cropped black sweater that was ribbed, and hugged tightly to her chest. It was cutout in the middle and had white trim along the scooping neckline. The Wild N’ Out star wore a dark blue and white plaid mini-skirt that showcased her toned legs. Gray also had on black high heels, and accessorized with a gold necklace and a cream-colored Gucci bag with a chain strap.

In the first pic, the influencer was captured for a full-body snap as she posed in a decadent-looking entranceway. Her hip rested against the shelf of a gold vanity as she crossed her legs. Gray held her right hand up while her left wrapped across her midsection. Viewers were given an eyeful of her ample assets in the low-cut shirt.

The Brazilian stayed in the same spot for the second pic, but this time she turned to rest her booty against the vanity. She raised her hand to her curls while shooting a sensual look at the camera. This angle gave fans an eyeful of her flat stomach, and a hint of her curvy backside.

Gray was in an elevator with a friend for the third slide, which was a video. The model had a mask on her gorgeous face as she struck several sultry poses. In the fourth slide, Gray was joined by three friends as they posed in front of a mirror for a group shot.

For the caption, Gray added a sun emoji, and she tagged all her friends in the post before uploading it on Wednesday. Many of her 2.2 million Instagram followers flocked to the update and nearly 13,000 made their way to the like button in just over four hours after it went live. She received close to 140 comments in that time.

“This whole look,” fitness model Casey Fleyshman responded while adding heart-eye emoji.

“Seriously favorite picture of you ever,” one follower wrote.

