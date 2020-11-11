Yaslen Clemente Stretches Out In Bed With A Massive Snake In Steamy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot video in which she flaunted her ample assets in a sultry setting.

The clip was filmed in the Secret Gardens Miami, as Yaslen indicated by tagging the location’s Instagram page in the caption of the post. The luxurious venue provided the perfect backdrop for her unique video. A large bed with an ornate gold frame was positioned in a scenic outdoor area with a straw roof complete with rustic beams. The space was open, and had a stunning view of various greenery around the property, including large palm trees, with several fronds blowing gently in the wind.

The bed was covered in white linens, and several textured white and gray pillows were positioned casually. A few small tables were also in the space, topped with potted plants to add a bohemian vibe to the area.

Yaslen flaunted her smoking-hot physique in a skimpy bikini from her own swimwear brand, Bikinis by Yas, whose page she tagged in the caption. She also tagged her partner, who was visible towards the end of the video as well, lounging shirtless next to her and flaunting his chiseled physique.

Yaslen’s skimpy swimsuit covered barely anything at all, and her blond locks were styled in a long braid with several wavy strands remaining loose to frame her face. She was barefoot, and started the clip by sprawling out with her back arched, moving seductively for the camera.

She was joined in bed by a large yellow snake, which slithered around on the bedding and even stretched it’s head onto her thigh. The incredible set-up led to a steamy share that had her followers rushing to hit the like button.

The post racked up over 4,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. It also received 108 comments from her eager audience in less than an hour.

“Beautiful woman,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Truly so stunning,” another chimed in.

“I’d love to be that snake!” a third fan remarked, jealous of the creature’s proximity to Yaslen’s bombshell body.

“The way he looks at you,” another follower commented, captivated by the expression on Yaslen’s partner’s face when he took in her beauty.

