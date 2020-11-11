Coronavirus Is Reportedly Spreading Through Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Again

ABC News reported on Wednesday that coronavirus is spreading through Donald Trump’s inner circle again.

“At least 12 people in Pres. Trump’s orbit have tested positive since White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive one week ago,” the publication tweeted.

The news followed a tweet noting that sources told the publication that White House political director Brian Jack and at least two other aides from the president’s residence tested positive for coronavirus.

Per The New York Times, the following people have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days: Ben Carson, David Bossie, Marc Short, Jack, Meadows, and at least seven other individuals before and after Election Day.

According to the publication, it’s unclear whether the recent outbreaks are connected. Nevertheless, the news outlet claimed that they are a reflection of the White House’s “lax approach to preventing infections at the nation’s highest level of government.” Specifically, The New York Times highlighted that the Trump administration had shifted its focus to rapid testing while ignoring public health precautions such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

Tom Frieden, who served as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Obama administration, claimed that the lack of effective COVID-19 measures at the White House could mean the recent cases are a part of the same outbreak in late September that lead to the infection of Trump, his wife, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, and Bill Stepien — among others.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Meadows was silent on his coronavirus infection last week and confided his diagnosis to only a few close advisers, Bloomberg reported. The lack of communication allegedly frustrated some White Houser aides who came into contact with Meadows at large events around Election Day.

Meadows’ lack of communication conflicted with the Trump administration’s protocol for COVID-19 contact tracing, Bloomberg reported.

“The White House Medical Unit conducted contact tracing during the latest outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter. Throughout the pandemic, the unit’s guidance for contract tracing has been to reach out to people who’d been in close proximity with the infected person for 15 minutes or more, within 48 hours of the diagnosis.”

The first spread in Trump’s inner circle came following the Rose Garden ceremony held to announce the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center following his positive coronavirus diagnosis and underwent various tests. He ultimately recovered from the virus after treatment with Regeneron and Remdesivir, CNN reported.