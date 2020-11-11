Kylie Minogue, 52, Wows Fans In Zebra-Print Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Australian singer Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The performer recently released her 15th studio album, Disco, last week and has been busy promoting the record ever since. As always, Minogue has been looking very glamorous for her most recent post.

The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” chart-topper stunned in a zebra-print dress that fell to the floor. The relatively low-cut number displayed her decolletage and featured a thigh-high slit, which helped expose her legs. Minogue paired the look with black heels that showed off her pedicured toes and had silver jewels embroidered across the straps. She styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

In the image, Minogue was captured standing up in front of a rail of clothing while a number of shoes were beside her. The Grammy Award winner held onto a sheer mug that was seemingly filled up with tea or coffee. The songstress parted her legs and gave fans an eyeful of her left leg. Minogue rested one arm beside her while flashing a huge smile over to her right. She showed off her pearly whites and appeared to be living her best life.

For her caption, the 52-year-old informed fans that she will be on BBC Breakfast “first thing tomorrow” as well as This Morning.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“OMG this is so stunning!!!! Can’t wait to see you on TV!!!!” one user wrote.

“Kylie Minogue single handedly come to fix my sleep schedule. I will try be awake in time!” another person shared.

“Oh! I’m gasping at this photo. Gasp! Gasp! Gasp! Oh, and now I’m out of breath,” remarked a third fan.

“Thank you queen I bought the album, absolutely flawless record,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to The Official Charts, Minogue is competing with British girl group Little Mix for the top spot this week. The foursome also dropped their latest studio record, Confetti, on the same day and are neck and neck with the pop princess in the midweek album chart.

In an Instagram upload shared six hours ago, Minogue looked gorgeous in a one-shouldered blue dress with white high heels. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed more new music is on its way as she will be releasing a charity song for Children in Need with Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Melanie C, to name a few.