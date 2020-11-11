Josephine Skriver Flaunts Incredible Abs In Animal-Print Bikini For Throwback Snap

Josephine Skriver treated her fans to a rare Sports Illustrated Swimsuit throwback on her Instagram feed on Wednesday. In the sultry snap, the model rocked a barely there animal-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer assets as she posed on a beach. In the caption, she wrote that she had been missing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.

The close-up snap showed Josephine sitting in moist sand as the water rolled onto the shore behind her. The background was slightly blurry, though a forest of vibrant trees could be seen. Golden sunlight washed over Josephine at an angle and formed a bright aura around her head. She looked breathtakingly radiant in her swimwear.

Josephine’s look included a gray and black cheetah-print, triangle-shaped top with thin straps on her shoulders and around her back. The tiny cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the babe’s sideboob was on show via the low back, and the top appeared to be positioned slightly above the base of her chest to expose some underboob.

Josephine’s flat midsection was on show between the top and a matching low-rise bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear dipped well below her belly button to showcase her abs, while the straps came up slightly above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her lean legs were perfectly framed in the high-cut swimwear.

The model wore her blond locks down in messy, damp waves. She rested on one hip with her legs spread as she leaned on one arm and angled her shoulders. Josephine curved her back and looked off into the distance with a gentle smile.

The post received more than 122,000 likes and just over 330 comments in a few hours, proving to be a huge success with Josephine’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to express admiration for her stunning physique.

“Stunningly beautiful!” one fan wrote.

“WOW!!! You look incredible,” another user added with a few heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing Jo!” a third follower penned.

“You look fire,” a fourth fan wrote.

Many users simply left compliments in the form of various emoji.

Josephine isn’t always too active on her Instagram feed, but when she does post, her fans cannot get enough. In another photo, she sported a skimpy black bra and matching sweatpants as she celebrated her favorite football team. That post received more than 137,000 likes.