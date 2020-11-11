Lucy Robson Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Green Top For Sexy Instagram Video

Golf hottie Lucy Robson thrilled her 890,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a revealing top.

Lucy sat in a cozy-looking space with a flickering fireplace visible in the background, as well as an ornate chandelier and a mirror hanging on the wall. A television was mounted just above the fireplace, and a golf game was visible on the screen. A sconce to the left of the television cast even more illumination on the area, adding a few spots of glowing light behind Lucy.

She showcased her ample assets in a green top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The garment placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and the dark forest green hue looked stunning against her pale skin.

A column of buttons extended down her torso, and the long sleeves draped over her arms without clinging too tightly. She tucked the top into her bottoms, of which only the waistband was visible in the frame.

Lucy kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate silver necklace with a small circular pendant that she has worn in many Instagram snaps before. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in a sleek style with an effortless vibe.

In the clip, she looked directly at the camera as she shared a bit more about a contest she was helping to run related to the US Masters, giving her audience a chance to potentially win some money. She added a variety of details to the caption of the post, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 5,100 likes within three hours of going live. It also racked up 115 comments from her followers in the same time span.

“Lucy it’s lovely to see you smile and you have a beautiful smile! More please,” one fan wrote.

“I would rather just watch you because you are so gorgeous,” another follower added, stating a preference for Lucy over golf.

“Baby you are so beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“You look really good in that green!!” another follower commented, loving Lucy’s ensemble.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy tantalized her fans with a shot taken while she was outdoors. She wore a figure-hugging red mini dress that had a deep, wide v-neck neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The garment hugged every inch of her bombshell curves, accentuating her flawless figure, and her blond locks were swept up in a ponytail with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.