Cardi B Apologizes After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation in Reebook Campaign

The rapper made a promise to do more research in the future.

Cardi B apologized today through her Instagram stories after being accused of cultural appropriation on Twitter, after the release of an image of her latest Reebook campaign photoshoot, inspired by the Hindu goddess Duga.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In the image, the rapper appears to be mimicking the deity, which is traditionally depicted with several arms, as she poses with one of the shoes of the collection.

In the four clips that she posted on her Instagram profile, Cardi is seen speaking to the camera of her cellphone in a dark setting.

“When I did the Reebok shoot the creative told me I’d be a goddess that represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that is something I love, that I’m all about and I thought it was dope.”

The singer explained that it was her fans who warned her about the accusations being made online.

She later went on to say she was “sorry” if she had offended someone’s culture or religion, and that it was never her intention to do so. She also showed empathy with those who had been offended by the image and agreed that she “wouldn’t want anyone to disrespect” her religion dressed as the Virgin Mary or Jesus.

In her final statement, she reiterated her apology, she admitted that she should have informed herself beforehand and made a compromise to “do more research in the future.”

While some Twitter users have expressed their outrage, claiming that the music star is trying to compare herself to the religious icon and that she is completely “oblivious.” Others have pointed out that the image is highly offensive and insensitive towards the South Asian community.

“If you think that new Cardi B photoshoot with the “homage” is not offensive please sb me I’m literally so tired of people constantly turning a blind eye whenever south asians speak about cultural appropriation… You’re all so fake woke sometimes….” one person wrote in a tweet.

On the other side of the controversy, some people defended the artist dismissing this as a case of cultural appropriation, and arguing that other performers have posed in similar ways before without such backlash.

“Not ya’ll trying to cancel Cardi B, when pop divas are doing cultural appropriation for years and ya’ll cricked,” another person tweeted.

Cardi has been promoting her new collaboration with the American footwear brand this week on her social media profiles, posting pictures and sharing videos from her friends upon receiving exclusive items of the collection, which will drop November 13.