Donald Trump May Be Able To Overturn Election Results, Reporter Warns

President Donald Trump has not yet conceded to Democrat Joe Biden, who was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential race last week. Instead, Trump has deemed the contest fraudulent, mounting legal challenges in several key states. Meanwhile, Republicans have stood by him, refusing to acknowledge Biden as president-elect.

According to Vox journalist Andrew Prokop, Trump could still overturn the results. In a report published on Wednesday, Prokop explained that Trump still has a path to winning another term in the White House, even though he finished behind Biden in a number of critical battlegrounds.

To achieve his objective, Trump would need the support of officials and judges, as well as concrete proof of widespread electoral fraud, according to the reporter.

“The dangerous scenario would be if some combination of Republican state officials, Republican legislators, and Republican-appointed judges attempts to block the certification of results in key states Biden won, or to replace Biden electors with Trump electors — likely citing assertions that the election results were plagued by some type of fraud.”

Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania have been called for Biden. Georgia and Arizona have not yet been called for either of the candidates, but Biden is ahead by 14,000 votes in the former and 12,000 votes in the latter. That being so, in order to win 270 electoral votes, Trump would need to win at least three of those battlegrounds.

So far, the Trump campaign’s lawsuits have been unsuccessful, but conservative judges may be willing to side with the commander-in-chief, according to Prokop. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court, the reporter noted, may be willing to do the same.

Furthermore, even though the Democratic Party controls important offices in swing states, the GOP has control over legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. In theory, conservative-leaning legislators may be willing to overturn the election.

In fact, Prokop pointed out, some GOP lawmakers have already signaled a willingness to do so. Notably, Wisconsin state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo and Pennsylvania’s Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman have both suggested that they would be willing to meddle in the electoral process.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

The reporter noted that Trump is “trying to make ‘the election was stolen’ the standard” GOP position, which could force lawmakers and officials to go along with his plan.

“If Republican voters believe him, and demand their representatives take action, then it will become harder for state legislators to explain why they’re not doing anything about it,” he wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some Republicans have broken with Trump, congratulating Biden as president-elect.